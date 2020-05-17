Triple digit heat possible on Monday

TUCSON - Southern Arizona saw warmer temperatures during the weekend and those temperatures will increase to start the work week.

Sunday Night: Clear, Mild. Low: 65°

Clear, Mild. Low: 65° Monday: Sunny and Hot. High: 100°

Sunny and Hot. High: 100° Monday Night: Clear, Mild. Low: 66°

We are likely to reach 100 degrees on Monday afternoon, but the temperature on Tuesday will take a slight hit thanks to the increased wind.

We are still expecting the upper 90's on Tuesday, but the bigger impact will be the strong winds moving in.

Consistent wind speeds could be between 20 and 25 mph for Tucson and higher for the rest of Pima and Cochise counties.

Wind gusts could reach near 40 mph especially for higher elevated areas like Bisbee and Sierra Vista.

A cold front will move in Wednesday that will drop our temperatures back down to the lower 90's.

