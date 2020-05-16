 Skip to Content

Warmer temperatures are on the way

4:05 pm Local News, Top Stories, Weather, Weather Now

TUCSON - After a few milder days temperatures will reach the upper 90's and lower 100's over the next few days.

  • Saturday Night: Clear, Mild. Low: 65°
  • Sunday: Sunny and Warmer. High: 98°
  • Sunday Night: Clear, Mild. Low: 65°

Drier air and a south wind will help our temperatures rise on Sunday afternoon.

We are likely to reach 100 degrees on Monday afternoon, but the temperature on Tuesday will take a slight hit thanks to the increased wind.

We are still expecting the upper 90's on Tuesday, but the bigger impact will be the strong winds moving in.

A cold front will move in Wednesday that will drop our temperatures back down to the lower 90's.

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!

Daniel McFarland

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film