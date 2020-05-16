Warmer temperatures are on the way

TUCSON - After a few milder days temperatures will reach the upper 90's and lower 100's over the next few days.

Saturday Night: Clear, Mild. Low: 65°

Clear, Mild. Low: 65° Sunday: Sunny and Warmer. High: 98°

Sunny and Warmer. High: 98° Sunday Night: Clear, Mild. Low: 65°

Drier air and a south wind will help our temperatures rise on Sunday afternoon.

We are likely to reach 100 degrees on Monday afternoon, but the temperature on Tuesday will take a slight hit thanks to the increased wind.

We are still expecting the upper 90's on Tuesday, but the bigger impact will be the strong winds moving in.

A cold front will move in Wednesday that will drop our temperatures back down to the lower 90's.

