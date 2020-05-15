Another beautiful day with tons of sunshine!

TUCSON - Tons of sunshine today with highs in the 80s and low 90s! Temperatures continue to warm each day and by Monday, we could hit the triple digits! It doesn’t last too long thanks to a system passing by to the north early next week.

Today: Sunny and warm. High: 92°

Sunny and warm. High: 92° Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 61°

Clear and comfortable. Low: 61° Tomorrow: Tons of sunshine and getting warmer. High: 95°

We'll continue to catch a break from the triple digits through Saturday but highs on Sunday are getting awfully close! Looks like Monday will be the hottest day with highs in the triple digits.

Luckily, a system passing by to the north will bring some "cooler" air with it, dropping our temperatures into the upper 80s by Wednesday!

Moisture from this system will stay mainly north of the area. The biggest impact will be the wind especially Tuesday into Wednesday and that will elevate our fire risk.

