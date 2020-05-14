Warm with a few clouds!

TUCSON - More of the same today but a few more clouds with highs back into the low 90s for the warmest places. Temperatures continue to warm through the weekend and by Monday, we could hit the triple digits again. Luckily, it doesn't last too long!

Today: Warm with a mix of sun and clouds. High: 90°

Warm with a mix of sun and clouds. High: 90° Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 60°

Clear and cool. Low: 60° Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High: 92°

Mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 80s and low 90s, which is average for this time of year. Expect a lighter breeze this afternoon! Overnight, the clouds will begin to clear with lows dropping in to the 40s, 50s and 60s.

We'll continue to catch a break from the triple digits through Saturday but highs on Sunday are getting awfully close! Looks like Monday will be the hottest day with highs in the triple digits.

Luckily, a system passing by to the north will bring some "cooler" air with it, dropping our temperatures into the upper 80s by Wednesday!

Moisture from this system will stay mainly north of our area but we could see some isolated storms near the New Mexico Border Tuesday. The biggest impact will be the wind especially Tuesday into Wednesday and that will elevate our fire risk.

