Sunny, warm and breezy

TUCSON - Today and tomorrow will be the "coolest" days with highs near 91°. Temperatures continue to climb into the weekend with highs potentially in the triple digits by Monday!

Today: Sunny and seasonable. High: 91°

Sunny and seasonable. High: 91° Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 58°

Clear and cool. Low: 58° Tomorrow: Warm with a mix of sun and clouds. High: 91°

Expect tons of sunshine with highs in the 80s and low 90s, which is average for this time of year. It will be another breezy afternoon with sustained wind around 10-15 MPH with gusts around 25 MPH possible.

We'll continue to catch a break from the triple digits through this weekend but highs will warm into the upper 90s by Sunday and potentially hit 100° Monday afternoon.

