Warm and sunny!

TUCSON - Tons of sunshine, warm and breezy with gusts as high as 25 MPH this afternoon. Highs in the warmest places will reach the low 90s with more of the same the next few days!

More of the same the next few days with highs near average for this time of year. We'll continue to catch a break from the triple digits this weekend but highs will warm into the upper 90s by Sunday and potentially hit 100° Monday afternoon.

