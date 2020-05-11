 Skip to Content

Pleasant week ahead!

TUCSON - Beautiful week ahead with tons of sunshine and highs closer to average!

  • Today: Warm with decreasing clouds. High: 95°
  • Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 60°
  • Tomorrow: Beautiful with tons of sunshine. High: 92°

There is still some moisture left for some storms in the White Mountains but the rest of us will stay dry today and clouds will decrease.

We'll remain dry and near average the rest of the week with highs in the low to mid 90s!

Shea Sorenson

Shea Sorenson is the morning meteorologist at News 4 Tucson. Tune in for your forecast from 5 AM to 7 AM and at 12 PM Monday through Friday.

