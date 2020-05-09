Another round of thunderstorm is possible Sunday afternoon

TUCSON - The humidity to our south and the warm air over Southern Arizona will bring us another round of weak thunderstorms Sunday.

Saturday Night: Mostly Cloudy, Mild. Low: 66°

Mostly Cloudy, Mild. Low: 66° Sunday: Sunny and Warm. High: 93°

Sunny and Warm. High: 93° Sunday Night: Clear, Mild. Low: 62°

The hot air in place mixed with a southwest wind will force humidity in the Gulf of California into our area.

The humidity in the mid-levels of the atmosphere could lead to thunderstorm development in the afternoon on Sunday, but severe weather is not expected.

It is too early to call this monsoon, but these are the kind of conditions we can expect this summer when the monsoon occurs.

A southeastern wind shift will cut off the moisture supply on Monday and we will see cooler temperatures headed our way next week.

