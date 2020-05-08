“Cooler” with isolated storms this weekend!

TUCSON - Temperatures will be more bearable this afternoon with highs in the upper 90s! We also have a chance for isolated storms this afternoon mainly to the south and east of Tucson with some more action expected this weekend!

Today: Partly cloudy, not as hot (10%). High: 98°

Partly cloudy, not as hot (10%). High: 98° Tonight: Partly cloudy, stray shower possible (20%). Low: 66°

Partly cloudy, stray shower possible (20%). Low: 66° Tomorrow: Isolated thunderstorms, otherwise partly cloudy (20%). High: 96°

Partly cloudy and "cooler" today with highs in the upper 90s for the hottest places. Moisture is on the rise today and into the weekend with some isolated activity possible as early as this afternoon mainly to the south and east of Tucson!

Isolated storms are also possible on Saturday and Sunday with limited rainfall expected. The bigger threat will be dry thunderstorms and lightning, which will increase the threat of wildfires. Strong outflow winds are also possible and this could cause blowing dust.

The moisture moves out by Monday and temperatures will be even "cooler" and closer to average in the low to mid 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday!

