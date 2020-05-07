TUCSON - Still hot, but a couple of degrees "cooler" this afternoon compared to yesterday! Excessive Heat Warning in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM this evening. Temperatures will drop a bit more this weekend with a chance for thunderstorms!

Today: Windy and hot! High: 104° (R: 105° in 1989)

Windy and hot! High: 104° (R: 105° in 1989) Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 67°

Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 67° Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, not as hot. High: 98°

Temperatures will be slightly "cooler" this afternoon with highs around 104°-105° in the hottest spots. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect, once again, from 10 AM to 8 PM. Continue to limit your time outside and STAY HYDRATED! It will also be a windy afternoon with sustained wind around 10-20 MPH with gusts as high as 30 MPH.

Moisture will increase this weekend bringing a chance for thunderstorms and we could see some activity in Cochise County as early as Friday afternoon! As of now, we have a 20% chance for storms Saturday evening into Sunday in Tucson but most of the action will occur to the east.

At this time, we're not expecting much rainfall. The bigger threat will be dry thunderstorms and lightning, which will increase the threat of wildfires as well as strong outflow winds from any thunderstorms that do develop. The moisture moves out by Monday and temperatures will be "cooler" and closer to average in the low to mid 90s!

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!