TUCSON - Record heat possible today with highs near 105°! An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect from 10 AM and 8 PM so be sure to limit your time outside and stay hydrated!

Today: HOT, limit outdoor activities! High: 105° (R: 104° in 1989)

HOT, limit outdoor activities! High: 105° (R: 104° in 1989) Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 67°

Clear and comfortable. Low: 67° Tomorrow: Another hot day! High: 103° (R: 105° in 1989)

Today will be the hottest day of the week and potentially the hottest day of the year, so far, with highs near 105°. The record in Tucson stands at 104° set back in 1989 so that will be in jeopardy this afternoon.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8 PM this evening and it includes Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz and parts of Cochise County. Limit your time outdoors and STAY HYDRATED!

Temperatures will be a couple of degrees "cooler" tomorrow but still in the triple digits and then we'll drop into the mid to upper 90s over the weekend.

Moisture will increase this weekend bringing a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms. We could see some activity in Southern Cochise County as early as Friday afternoon. Most of the action stays to the south and east of Tucson on during the day Saturday with a 10% chance for storms in Tucson Saturday night and Sunday.

At this time, we're not expecting much rainfall. The bigger threat will be lightning caused fires and strong outflow winds from any thunderstorms that do develop. More details to come as we get closer!

