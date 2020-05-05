Wednesday’s high temperature could break a record, and arrive a month earlier than average.

TUCSON - For the second time in as many weeks, an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Tucson - and much of SE Arizona.

The areas shaded in pink represent the real hot spots.

The second Excessive Heat Warning goes active tomorrow. Our 2nd in as many weeks, and we aren't even through the first week of May! #AZwx #KVOAwx pic.twitter.com/MRICnTzbIb — Matt Brode (@mattbrode) May 6, 2020

The mercury is forecast to top off at 105 degrees in Tucson, with higher readings in the Western Deserts.

If Tucson reaches 105 on Wednesday, that would break the record of 104 degrees set back in 1989.

Tucson, on average, first hits 100 degrees on May, 19th and this will mark the 4th occurrence of triple digit heat so far in this early hot season.

Thursday is expected to tip the scales at 103 meaning the city will have reached the century mark 5 times - a feat usually not achieved until June 1st.

A 105 degree reading would also mark another milestone as it would be the second earliest 105 degree day on record.

The only year Tucson has hit 105 degrees earlier was on May 3rd back in 1947.

The average first occurrence of a 105 degree day for the City of Tucson is June 5th - so this hot milestone would arrive an entire month before average.