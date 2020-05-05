Excessive Heat Warning issued May 5 at 3:10AM MST until May 6 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures ranging from
102 to 106.
* WHERE…Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley and Upper
San Pedro River Valley north of Benson.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses for much of the population,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.