Excessive Heat Warning issued May 5 at 3:10AM MST until May 6 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures ranging from

102 to 106.

* WHERE…Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley and Upper

San Pedro River Valley north of Benson.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses for much of the population,

particularly for those working or participating in outdoor

activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.