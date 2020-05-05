TUCSON - Triple digit heat returns this afternoon with the hottest temperatures this week arriving tomorrow! Limit your time outside and stay hydrated!

Today: Back in the triple digits with tons of sun. High: 101°

Back in the triple digits with tons of sun. High: 101° Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 65°

Clear and comfortable. Low: 65° Tomorrow: Record heat possible, limit outdoor activities! High: 105° (R: 104° in 1989)

We're back in the triple digits this afternoon with highs near 100° and tons of sunshine. Record heat possible tomorrow with highs near 105°! An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect from 10 AM and 8 PM Wednesday so be sure to limit your time outside and drink plenty of water!

It looks like we'll drop into the mid to upper 90s over the weekend with a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms, especially east of Tucson as early as Friday afternoon.

At this time, we're not expecting much rainfall. The bigger threat will be lightning caused fires and strong outflow winds from any thunderstorms that do develop. More details to come as we get closer!

