Another hot week ahead!

TUCSON - Sunny and hot today with highs in the upper 90s! Triple digit heat returns tomorrow with temperatures remaining several degrees above average the rest of the week. Limit your time outside and stay hydrated!

Today: Sunny and hot. High: 97°

Sunny and hot. High: 97° Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 66°

Clear and comfortable. Low: 66° Tomorrow: Back in the triple digits with tons of sun. High: 101°

More of the same the next several days with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s and tons of sunshine. For the month of May, we have a 70% to 80% chance of above average temperatures so don't expect a cool down anytime soon!

It's important to limit your time outside between 10 AM and 7 PM and drink plenty of water! Also, don't forget the sunblock as the UV index will be high the next several days.

Midweek will be the hottest with highs near record but it looks like we'll drop into the mid to upper 90s over the weekend with a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms, especially east of Tucson. More details to come as we get closer!

