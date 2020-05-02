Another round of triple digit heat expected this week

TUCSON - High pressure and a southwest wind will continue to warm Southern Arizona up for the next week.

Tonight: Clear, Mild. Low: 65°

Clear, Mild. Low: 65° Tomorrow: Sunny and Warm. High: 97°

Sunny and Warm. High: 97° Tomorrow Night: Clear, Mild. Low: 65°

The clear skies we have been seeing will also give way to the 100's in the coming days.

Sunday and Monday will both feature highs in the upper 90's, still above average, but not close to record breaking heat.

Those temperatures will be back by Tuesday eventually touching 104-105 by Wednesday which is where some record highs could be broken around Southern Arizona.

Clouds and a wind shift will cool us off a bit by next weekend.

