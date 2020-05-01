TUCSON - We're back in the triple digits this afternoon and it will be windy as well with gusts as high as 30 MPH. More triple digit heat is expected next week. Limit your time outside and stay hydrated!

Today: Hot and windy. High: 100° (R: 100 in 1943)

Hot and windy. High: 100° (R: 100 in 1943) Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 64°

Clear and comfortable. Low: 64° Tomorrow: Another hot and sunny day. High: 98°

Hot and windy today with gusts as high as 30 MPH. Temperatures will warm to near 100° for the hottest spots and the record on this day currently stands at 100°, which was set back in 1943! Expect a few clouds this morning but we'll see more sunshine by late morning and into afternoon.

We will sit in the upper 90s for the warmest places over the weekend with more triple digit heat expected by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!