Even hotter this afternoon

TUCSON - After tying the record yesterday, we're back in the triple digits this afternoon with more records in jeopardy! An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect today so be sure to limit your time outdoors from 10 AM to 7 PM and STAY HYDRATED!

This afternoon, the hottest temperature ever recorded in the month of April could be tied (104° in 1989)! An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect starting at 10 AM! This includes parts of Pima, Pinal, Graham and Greenlee County. Limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 7 PM and be sure you are staying hydrated!

Looks like we'll warm back into the triple digits tomorrow and then we will sit in the upper 90s for the warmest places over the weekend. More triple digit heat expected early to mid next week.

