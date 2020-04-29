We’ve broken the ice!

 Skip to Content

News, Weather

For the first time in 2020, Tucson International Airport hit 100° at 2:47 PM on April 29, 2020. This is the 17th earliest Ice Break since 1981 and the 37th earliest since records have been kept since 1895.

While April 29, 2020 marks the first 100° occurrence, the most common date for the first 100° reading is June 6th.

Climatology says Tucson’s average first 100° day for Tucson is May 25th. However, the average first 100° day since 1981, from our recent records is May 19th. So this Ice Break comes three weeks early.

One down, 61 more to go? In an average year, Tucson hits triple digit territory 62 times. Summer’s swelter is just getting underway. Keep cool, Tucsonans!

Matt Brode

Chief Meteorologist Matt Brode has been affiliated with News 4 Tucson since 2006. He holds his AMS seal of approval and is a proud graduate of The University of Arizona with a degree in Atmospheric Sciences. He is happily married to his wife Ana Maria and proud father to David and Alexa.

