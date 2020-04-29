TUCSON - Our first triple digit day of the year is here! This afternoon, highs will climb into the low 100s and we could potentially break the record on this day (102° in 1992). By tomorrow, we could warm to 104° and, if that holds up, we could tie with the all time record high for the month of April!

Today: Hot with highs in the triple digits! High: 103° (R: 102 in 1992)

Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 65°

Tomorrow: Excessive Heat Warning, limit time outside! High: 104° (R: 102 in 1943)

Hello triple digits! Highs today will climb in the low 100s for the FIRST TIME this year. Come Thursday, the hottest temperature ever recorded in the month of April could be tied (104° in 1989) as the forecast high sits at 104°!

As a result, an Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect on tomorrow! This includes parts of Pima, Pinal, Graham and Greenlee County. Limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 7 PM and be sure you are staying hydrated!

There is an Air Quality Warning for Pinal County today. If you have respiratory problems, then limit your time outdoors!

