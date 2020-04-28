Triple digit heat on the way!

TUCSON - More of the same today with highs back in the upper 90s for the hottest places. Our first triple digit day looks likely tomorrow afternoon and on Thursday, we could tie with the all time record high for the month of April!

Today: Tons of sunshine and hot. High: 97°

Clear and comfortable. Low: 64° Tomorrow: Hot with highs in the triple digits! High: 102° (R: 102 in 1992)

Tons of sunshine today with highs in the upper 90s. Getting even hotter tomorrow with triple digits highs looking likely. Come Thursday, the hottest temperature ever recorded in the month of April could be tied (104° in 1989) as the forecast high sits at 104°!

As a result, an Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect on Thursday! This includes parts of Pima County and Pinal County. Limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 7 PM and be sure you are staying hydrated!

