Record heat possible this week!

TUCSON - Starting off with a few clouds but those will decrease with another hot and breezy day ahead. Highs will be back in the upper 90s the next couple of days with our first triple digit day looking likely on Wednesday!

Today: Clouds decrease, breezy and hot. High: 98°

Clouds decrease, breezy and hot. High: 98° Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 62°

Clear and comfortable. Low: 62° Tomorrow: Tons of sunshine and hot. High: 97°

We didn't make it to 100° yesterday but we got close and tied the record with a high of 99° at the Tucson International Airport. Our next opportunity to hit 100° will be this Wednesday and Thursday. The all time record high for the month of April is 104° set back in 1989. With a forecast high of 105° on Thursday, that is jeopardy!

An Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect on Thursday. This includes parts of Pima County and Pinal County. Limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 7 PM and be sure to hydrate before, during and after.

Be sure to enter into our Ice Break 2020 challenge! Just enter the date and time you think we'll hit 100°! Download our mobile app by searching News 4 Tucson in the App or Play Store to enter!

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!