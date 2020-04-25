Tucson will reach triple digit temperatures within the next few days

TUCSON - Dry air, sunshine and persistently warm temperatures will lead to near record breaking temperatures over the next week.

Tonight Clear, Mild. Low: 63°

Clear, Mild. Low: 63° Tomorrow: Sunny and Hot. High: 99°

Sunny and Hot. High: 99° Tomorrow Night: Clear and Mild. Low: 66°

We have seen above average temperatures over the last week and that trend is going to last through at least next Friday.

Our first 100 degree day is possible starting Sunday, but it is not a lock.

There are a few factors that will prevent 100 degrees on Sunday. A north/northwest wind prevents heating; even though the humidity is low we are not seeing values low enough to see a rapid afternoon warm up and recent forecasts models have been overshooting high temperatures consistently this year.

Sunday through Tuesday are coin tosses for reaching the triple digits, but Wednesday looks almost certain to blow past 100 degrees.

We are not expecting any good rain chance over the next two weeks.

