It’s getting hot, hot, hot!

TUCSON - Mid 90s for the hottest spots today with some records in jeopardy this weekend as highs potentially warm to 100°!

Today: Sunny, breezy and hot. High: 95°

Sunny, breezy and hot. High: 95° Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 63°

Clear and comfortable. Low: 63° Tomorrow: Tons of sunshine, breezy and hot. High: 98°

Temperatures will continue to climb each day and by the end of the weekend, some records will be in jeopardy as highs potentially warm to 100°!

We usually hit 100° for this first time in late May so we're about a month ahead of schedule. Temperatures in the upper 90s / low 100s will continue with no sign of a cool down for the next couple of weeks.

If you have ANY outdoor plans be sure to hydrate before, during and after and don't forget the sunblock!

Be sure to enter into our Ice Break 2020 challenge! Just enter the date and time you think we'll hit 100°! Download our mobile app by searching News 4 Tucson in the App or Play Store to enter!

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!