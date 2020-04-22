Well hello, Summer!

TUCSON - Sunny and seasonable today with highs warming into the 90s starting tomorrow! Temperatures will be flirting with the triple digits by the end of the weekend!

Today: Sunny and warm, happy Earth Day! High: 85°

Sunny and warm, happy Earth Day! High: 85° Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 57°

Clear and comfortable. Low: 57° Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. High: 93°

Sunny and near average today with highs in the 70s and 80s. Enjoy it because we'll warm several degrees above average starting tomorrow with highs in the 90s.

Temperatures will continue to climb each day and by the end of the weekend, some records will be in jeopardy as highs flirt with the triple digits! Highs in the upper 90s / low 100s will continue through next week!

