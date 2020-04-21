Windy and warm today

TUCSON - Elevated fire risk this afternoon due to dry vegetation, low humidity and gusty winds this afternoon. Fire Weather Warning is in effect from 2 PM to 7 PM mainly to the east and southeast of Tucson. We'll heat up the rest of the week with highs in the 90s starting on Thursday!

Today: Windy at times, elevated fire risk east of Tucson. High: 84°

Windy at times, elevated fire risk east of Tucson. High: 84° Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 53°

Clear and cool. Low: 53° Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High: 86°

The wind will pick up this afternoon as a system passes by to the north with gusts around 35 MPH possible.

The gusty wind, low humidity and dry vegetation sets us up for an elevated fire risk this afternoon. A Fire Weather Warning is in effect until 7 PM for areas to the east and southeast of Tucson.

Temperatures will climb into the 90s for the first time this year on Thursday! By the end of the weekend, we could warm awfully close to the triple digits with some records in jeopardy as well!

