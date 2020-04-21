Red Flag Warning issued April 21 at 2:20AM MST until April 21 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MST

this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* TIMING…2 PM MST this afternoon to 7 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS…Sustained 20-foot west winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity values between

9 and 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry

vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire

growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.