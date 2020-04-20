 Skip to Content

Warm and sunny today, becoming windy tomorrow!

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 6:12 am
5:01 am News, Top Stories, Weather, Weather Now

TUCSON - Sunny and warm today with highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Elevated fire risk tomorrow afternoon as the wind picks up and then temperatures climb into the 90s for the first time late this week! 

  • Today: Sunny, breezy and warm. High: 86°
  • Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 54°
  • Tomorrow: Windy at times. High: 85°

It’s going to be a warm and sunny start to the week with the wind picking up tomorrow as a system passes through. Gusts as high as 40 MPH will be possible, especially to east and southeast of Tucson. 

The gusty wind and dry air could result in critical fire weather conditions. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect Tuesday afternoon through the evening and includes Oracle, Tucson, Nogales and to the east including most if not all of Graham, Greenlee and Cochise County. 

The wind will die down midweek and temperatures will climb into the 90s for the first time this year on Thursday! By the end of the weekend, we could warm awfully close to the triple digits!

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!

Shea Sorenson

Shea Sorenson is the morning meteorologist at News 4 Tucson. Tune in for your forecast from 5 AM to 7 AM and at 12 PM Monday through Friday.

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film