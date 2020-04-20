Warm and sunny today, becoming windy tomorrow!

TUCSON - Sunny and warm today with highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Elevated fire risk tomorrow afternoon as the wind picks up and then temperatures climb into the 90s for the first time late this week!

Today: Sunny, breezy and warm. High: 86°

Sunny, breezy and warm. High: 86° Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 54°

Clear and cool. Low: 54° Tomorrow: Windy at times. High: 85°

It’s going to be a warm and sunny start to the week with the wind picking up tomorrow as a system passes through. Gusts as high as 40 MPH will be possible, especially to east and southeast of Tucson.

The gusty wind and dry air could result in critical fire weather conditions. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect Tuesday afternoon through the evening and includes Oracle, Tucson, Nogales and to the east including most if not all of Graham, Greenlee and Cochise County.

The wind will die down midweek and temperatures will climb into the 90s for the first time this year on Thursday! By the end of the weekend, we could warm awfully close to the triple digits!

