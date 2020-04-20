Hottest temps since October of last year are in your forecast.

TUCSON - Skies are sunny on Monday, and temperatures are warm into the low-to-mid 80s - a very typical mid-to-late April afternoon.

A couple of disturbances will move to our north Tuesday and Wednesday and pick up the winds, increase our fire danger, but keep those mid 80s alive and well.

I hope you have enjoyed the 187 consecutive days with daytime highs below 90 degrees (October 17th, 2019 was our last 90 degree occurrence). because a strong warming trend is on the short term horizon.

In fact, temperatures will be much closer to 100 degrees than 90 as soon as the weekend.

Places like Phoenix, Yuma and some of the western Deserts may reach 100 by the weekend.