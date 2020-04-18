High temperatures will reach the 90’s for the first time in 2020 this week

TUCSON - We are in for a big warm up this upcoming week with high temperatures projected to reach the 90's for the first time this week.

Tonight Clear, Cool, Breezy. Low: 51°

Clear, Cool, Breezy. Low: 51° Tomorrow: Sunny and Warmer. High: 82°

Sunny and Warmer. High: 82° Tomorrow Night: Clear and Mild. Low: 54°

Temperatures will remain in the 50's overnight and in the 80's during the afternoons through Wednesday.

Continued high pressure and dry air will force our temperatures into the 90's for the first time this year on Thursday afternoon.

Southern Arizona is projected to remain in the 90's through the last week of April and into the first week of May.

Our next rain chance will hold until May as well.

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!