Windy today and tomorrow!

TUCSON - Clouds increase today with highs back in the 70s and low to mid 80s. It will be windy with wind gusts up to 30 MPH today and tomorrow. Big warm up late next week with highs possibly hitting 90° for the first time this year!

Today: Clouds increase, windy and warm. High: 84°

Clouds increase, windy and warm. High: 84° Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 50°

Mostly clear and cool. Low: 50° Tomorrow: Sunny and windy at times. High: 80°

Thanks to a system moving eastward from the California Coast, it will be breezy, especially today and tomorrow with gusts up to 30 MPH possible.

Temperatures will also be slightly "cooler" tomorrow afternoon with highs in the low 80s for the warmest spots. Most of the moisture will stay well north of us but the White Mountains could see some isolated showers tomorrow.

Next week, temperatures will warm into the 80s most of the week before we warm into the low 90s in the warmest spots next Thursday! Expect tons of sunshine and a light breeze each afternoon.

