Warm and sunny!

TUCSON - Today could be the warmest day so far this year with highs in the mid 80s! Otherwise sunny and breezy. More of the same tomorrow with a big warm up early next week!

Today: Sunny, breezy and warm! High: 86°

Sunny, breezy and warm! High: 86° Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 52°

Clear and cool. Low: 52° Tomorrow: Few clouds, breezy and warm! High: 84°

Beautiful and warm with highs in the mid 80s! The warmest day in Tucson so far was on April 1st where we hit 85°. We could potentially beat that this afternoon!

Thanks to a system moving inland from the California Coast, it will be breezy, especially tomorrow and Saturday. Temperatures will also be slightly "cooler" Saturday afternoon with highs in the low 80s for the warmest spots.

We're not expecting a lot of moisture from this system but the White Mountains could see some isolated showers Saturday afternoon.



By early next week, temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 80s with some isolated spots potentially hitting the 90° mark for the first time this year!

