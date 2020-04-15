Warm and dry next several days!

TUCSON - Warmer afternoon with highs in the 70s and low 80s! Expect tons of sunshine as well. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s tomorrow and Friday!

Today: Sunny and seasonable! High: 81°

Sunny and seasonable! High: 81° Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 50°

Clear and cold. Low: 50° Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm! High: 86°

Another beautiful day with tons of sunshine! Temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday but near average. We'll continue to warm into the mid 80s tomorrow and Friday and thanks to a system moving inland from the California Coast, it will be breezy as well.

We're not expecting a lot of moisture from this system but the White Mountains could see some isolated showers Saturday afternoon and temperatures will be a few degrees cooler as well.

By next Monday, temperatures could warm into the upper 80s with some isolated spots potentially hitting the 90° mark for the first time this year. Nonetheless, it looks like Monday could be the warmest day of 2020 so far!

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!