Warmer late this week!

TUCSON - Sunny with a light afternoon breeze at times. Highs in the 60s and 70s this afternoon! Enjoy the "cooler" temperatures. We'll warm into the mid 80s by the end of the work week and into the upper 80s next Monday!

Beautiful day ahead with tons of sunshine and highs back in the 60s and 70s. Luckily, it won't be as windy as yesterday! Just expect a light afternoon breeze at times. Temperatures will continue to warm with highs in the mid 80s by Thursday and Friday.

