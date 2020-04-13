Breezy this afternoon!

TUCSON - It will be mostly sunny and breezy today. A Wind Advisory is in effect this afternoon to the north and east of Tucson with a chance for some showers in the White Mountains!

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 78°

Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 78° Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 51°

Mostly clear and cool. Low: 51° Tomorrow: Tons of sunshine! High: 78°

Breezy at times this afternoon with gusts up to 30 MPH in Tucson. Gusts up to 45 MPH are expected north and east of Tucson so a Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of Cochise, Graham and Greenlee Counties from 1 PM until 8 PM this evening.

Some showers will also be possible north and east of Tucson, especially in the White Mountains. Other than that, it will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 70s for the warmest places.

Temperatures will continue to warm with highs in the mid 80s late week. Looks like we’ll stay dry for the next several days as well!

