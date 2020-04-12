Plenty of sunshine ahead for Southern Arizona

TUCSON - There is no more rain in sight for Southern Arizona over the next couple weeks and temperatures will continue to stay mild.

Tonight: Clear, Cool. Low: 50°

Clear, Cool. Low: 50° Tomorrow: Sunny, Mild. High: 78°

Sunny, Mild. High: 78° Tomorrow Night: Partly Cloudy, Cool. Low: 52°

A strong low pressure center moved through Southern Arizona Saturday. That system brought us rain and cooler temperatures.

The rain is gone, but the cooler temperatures will be hanging around into the middle of this upcoming week.

High temperatures around Tucson will stay between the low and upper 70's between Sunday afternoon and Wednesday before we are back in the 80's on Thursday.

Dry air will allow Southern Arizona to stay sunny through that same time period into next weekend.

We are not expecting any go chance of rain over the next two weeks at least. This a good indicator that we are well into the spring season despite the cooler temperatures.

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here.