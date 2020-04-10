Rain, thunderstorms, snow and cooler temperatures are on the way!

TUCSON - Mostly sunny, breezy and dry today but a storm system will impact us tomorrow bringing cooler temperatures, rain, isolated thunderstorms and snow!

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and staying dry. High: 77°

Mostly sunny, breezy and staying dry. High: 77° Tonight: Clouds increase. Low: 48°

Clouds increase. Low: 48° Tomorrow: Showers and some isolated thunderstorms (60%). High: 67°

Tons of sunshine today with highs in the 60s and 70s. Looks like the majority of us will remain dry through the day and even through the evening as well. Showers will spread from west to east tomorrow as a storm system tracks through our area.

Expect showers and some isolated thunderstorms as well as snow above 6,500 feet. Rainfall amounts will be light with 0.10" to 0.25" possible with a few inches of snow possible in the mountains. The biggest impacts will be wet roads, low visibility and some lightning. Highs will only warm into the 50s and 60s.

Most of us dry out for Easter Sunday with tons of sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70. The only exception is the White Mountains where some showers may linger.

It will be breezy on Monday with a slight chance for rain (10%). Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday but by Wednesday, we'll be back in the low 80s for the warmest spots.

