Easter weekend is looking both wet and most egg-cellent

TUCSON - An area of low pressure that brought heavy rain to southern California all week long will finally move to the east, and give us rain chances and much cooler air temperatures for at least the first half of the holiday weekend.

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight but clouds will be moving in early Saturday morning.

Prime time for rain will be late morning and into the afternoon hours for most of the area on Saturday.

Rainfall amounts will be light, but the system is cool enough where an inch or two of snow could accumulate on our highest mountaintops.

Highs on Saturday will only top off in the mid 60s.

Skies will quickly clear from west to east Saturday night, and Easter Sunday looks sunny and dry.

Highs will range in the lower-to-mid 70s.

Below you can see a historical synopsis of Easter weather for the City of Tucson.

Here's some climate details for Easter in Tucson, plus an egg-cellent forecast, pic.twitter.com/CwTwusCWVX — Matt Brode (@mattbrode) April 10, 2020

Have a wonderful holiday weekend.