Best opportunity for showers and storms: Friday night and Saturday!

TUCSON - A storm system will impact us especially tomorrow and Saturday bringing cooler temperatures, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms!

Today: Mostly sunny and cooler! High: 74°

Mostly sunny and cooler! High: 74° Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 46°

Clear and cool. Low: 46° Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a few showers during the evening/overnight (30%)! High: 76°

Today: Not as breezy and cooler today with highs in the 60s and low 70s. Mostly sunny as showers continue to stay to the north and west of Tucson.

Tomorrow: The area of low pressure associated with this system is expected to track through Southern Arizona. As a result, Friday evening and Saturday will be the most active period.

Saturday: Scattered showers and some isolated thunderstorms (40%). Rainfall amounts will be light with 0.10" to 0.25" possible. Highs warm into the 50s and 60s.

Easter Sunday: Beautiful with highs in the 60s and 70 and tons of sunshine if you have any outdoor plans at home!

