 Skip to Content

Strong winds subside tonight, with something else special to see in our skies.

New
3:36 pm News, Top Stories, Top Story Weather, Weather, Weather Now

TUCSON - The big story on Wednesday has been strong gusty winds to 40 mph across much of southeastern Arizona. These winds will subside after sunset.

Cooler air will filter into the region Thursday, with highs in the low-to-mid 70s under mainly sunny skies.

Rain chances increase on Friday as the low pressure system ejects out of the southwest on Friday.

Primetime for rain will be late Friday and into Saturday. Highs on Friday will top off in the mid 70s and mid-to-upper 60s by Sunday.

Bonus: The International Space Station will be visible tonight and it will be a long duration event high up in the sky.

Here are the details:

Dry, sunny and warmer weather arrives just in time for Easter Sunday.

Matt Brode

Chief Meteorologist Matt Brode has been affiliated with News 4 Tucson since 2006. He holds his AMS seal of approval and is a proud graduate of The University of Arizona with a degree in Atmospheric Sciences. He is happily married to his wife Ana Maria and proud father to David and Alexa.

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film