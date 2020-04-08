Strong winds subside tonight, with something else special to see in our skies.

TUCSON - The big story on Wednesday has been strong gusty winds to 40 mph across much of southeastern Arizona. These winds will subside after sunset.

Cooler air will filter into the region Thursday, with highs in the low-to-mid 70s under mainly sunny skies.

Rain chances increase on Friday as the low pressure system ejects out of the southwest on Friday.

Primetime for rain will be late Friday and into Saturday. Highs on Friday will top off in the mid 70s and mid-to-upper 60s by Sunday.

Bonus: The International Space Station will be visible tonight and it will be a long duration event high up in the sky.

Here are the details:

Maybe no super moon tonight, but we got one heck of an ISS sighting tonight. Here are the details! pic.twitter.com/kDzzSvzYkz — Matt Brode (@mattbrode) April 8, 2020

Dry, sunny and warmer weather arrives just in time for Easter Sunday.