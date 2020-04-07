 Skip to Content

The Sonoran wind machine kicks in but more importantly, where are the 90s?

TUCSON - A area of low pressure is spinning over southern California bringing heavy rain to Los Angeles and San Diego.

This system's impacts will be a wind maker for us - on Wednesday - before rain chances arrive on Friday.

Gusty winds to 40 mph are likely across the region on Wednesday before tapering off late Wednesday evening,

Highs will remain warm, in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Isolated showers are in the forecast by Friday into early Saturday morning, and temperatures will remain well below average; topping off near 70 degrees.

Perhaps the bigger story is our lack of 90s degrees.

Here are the details on the lack of 90s we've seen so far this early Spring season.

