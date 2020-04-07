More of the same today with some big changes starting tomorrow!

TUCSON - More of the same today! Breezy with tons of sun and warm temperatures. We have a chance for some showers and cooler temperatures the second half of the week!

Today: Sunny, breezy and warm. High: 83°

Sunny, breezy and warm. High: 83° Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 52°

Clear and cool. Low: 52° Tomorrow: Windy with showers mainly north of Tucson (10%). High: 79°

Today: Another sunshine-filled day with highs back in the 70s and low to mid 80s! Changes are on the way as a storm system off the coast of California makes its way eastward, increasing our rain/snow chance. We could even see some isolated thunderstorms near the AZ/NM border this afternoon.

Tomorrow: Showers will stay to the north and west of Tucson but it will be WINDY thanks to a cold front passing through! Gusts around 40 MPH will be possible at times late this morning and through the afternoon.

Thursday: Cooler air filters in behind that cold front so highs will only warm into the 60s and low 70s. Showers continue to stay to the north and west of Tucson.

Friday: The area of low pressure associated with this system is expected to track through Southern Arizona. As a result, Friday will be the best day to see some showers! Isolated thunderstorms will be possible with 0.10" to 0.25" of rain possible.

Saturday: We'll dry out Friday night/Saturday morning with highs in the 60s and 70s and tons of sunshine.

Easter Sunday: Beautiful with highs in the 70s and 80s and tons of sun.

