Super Pink Moon tonight!

TUCSON - The second supermoon of the year will rise at 6:38 PM this evening and it will be the biggest and brightest of the three supermoons this year!

The Full Pink Moon will actually be closer to Earth compared to last month. As a result, it will appear 14% larger and 30% brighter!

If you are expecting a big pink supermoon, you will be disappointed! According the Farmer's Almanac, it's called the Pink Moon because this time of year coincides with the blooming of the pink moss wildflowers, which is native to eastern North America.

The moon will reach its closest approach this morning around 11 AM Arizona time but it won't be visible to us. The best time to view the Full Pink Moon will be this evening, just before sunset! The last supermoon of the year will be on May 7th. Don't forget to send us your photos!