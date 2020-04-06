Warm, sunny and breezy start to the week!

TUCSON - More of the same with tons of sun, warm temperatures and a light breeze. We have a chance for some showers and cooler temperatures the second half of the week!

Today: Tons of sunshine and warm. High: 83°

Tons of sunshine and warm. High: 83° Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 50°

Clear and cool. Low: 50° Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High: 84°

Tons of sunshine the next couple of days with highs in the 70s and low to mid 80s! Enjoy the warm weather while it lasts. Some changes are on the way! A storm system off the coast of California will make its way eastward midweek, increasing our rain/snow chance.

As of now, the best opportunity for showers will be Wednesday afternoon and evening with some lingering activity into Thursday and potentially Friday.

For now, accumulation looks light with under 0.25" possible in the valleys and less that 2" of snow for the mountains. Some thunderstorms will be possible and it will also be windy Wednesday afternoon as this system moves closer with cooler temperatures to follow.

Highs will drop into the 50s and 60s on Thursday before rebounding into the 60s and 70s on Friday.

By the weekend, temperatures will warm into the 70s and 80s with tons of sunshine!

