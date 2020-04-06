April showers in Tucson

TUCSON - Historically tt may be one of our drier months for Tucson, but we have a few April showers in the forecast for southeastern Arizona.

A late season area of low pressure bringing valley rain and mountain snow to California will move through Arizona late Wednesday through Friday.

Rain will be spotty in nature, and occur mainly late Wednesday through Thursday morning. A few lingering showers are possible primarily north of Tucson as late as Friday morning.

A dusting to an inch or two of snow is possible for the mountain summits.

The bigger story will be the much cooler air temperatures. Highs on Thursday and Friday will struggle to get out of the upper 60s.

Average highs in Tucson this time of year are in the low 80s.

Dry, sunny and warm conditions will return by the weekend.