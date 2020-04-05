Sunshine and warm air will be followed by rain and cooler temperatures

TUCSON - Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny before cooler air and rain move into Southern Arizona midday Wednesday.

Tonight: Clear, Mild. Low: 51°

Clear, Mild. Low: 51° Tomorrow: Sunny, Warm. High: 84°

Sunny, Warm. High: 84° Tomorrow Night: Mostly Clear, Mild. Low: 49°

High temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80's the first two days of the work week.

Some light rain will begin take over late in the morning on Wednesday and last through the morning on Thursday.

This will be coming from a relatively weak front that originated in the Gulf of Alaska. This system lost most of the precipitable waters when it was moving through California.

Rain totals will stay well short of 1/3 an inch of rain for Southern Arizona.

Temperatures will cool down after this system passes by, only reaching the lower 70's and upper 60's for high temperatures on Thursday and Friday.

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here.