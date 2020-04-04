Rain and cooler will return on Wednesday

TUCSON - Sunshine and warm weather will continue to be the story for the next few days before a cold front sneaks into the area to cool us off.

Tonight: Clear, Mild. Low: 51°

Clear, Mild. Low: 51° Tomorrow: Sunny, Warm. High: 83°

Sunny, Warm. High: 83° Tomorrow Night: Mostly Clear, Mild. Low: 51°

Arizona is still seeing above average temperatures, but no one is expecting the 90's just yet.

In fact we could see a couple more winter-like days in Southern Arizona this upcoming week with highs in the upper 60's and lower 70's.

First our next rain chance will sweep in with a cold front that will bring some small rain chances. Most of the rain that we see will be light or just plain drizzle. No severe weather is expected.

Sunshine will return on Friday and temperatures will return to most seasonable conditions next weekend.

