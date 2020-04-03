Sunny and warm through the weekend!

TUCSON - Tons of sunshine with highs back in the 70s and 80s! More of the same through the weekend and into early next week.

Today: Tons of sunshine, lighter breeze and warm! High: 84°

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 50°

Clear and cool. Low: 50° Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High: 85°

Sunshine, warm temperatures and a light breeze will stick around through the weekend and into early next week but some changes are on the way!

As of now, our next opportunity for showers will be next Wednesday and Thursday with cooler temperatures expected as well. Looks like most areas will drop into the 60 and 70s. More details to come as we get closer!

