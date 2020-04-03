Our next rain chance will be here by late Wednesday

TUCSON - The sunshine and persistent warm air will keep hold on Southern Arizona through next Tuesday until a cold front moves into the area.

Tonight: Clear, Mild. Low: 50°

Clear, Mild. Low: 50° Tomorrow: Sunny, Warm. High: 85°

Sunny, Warm. High: 85° Tomorrow Night: Mostly Clear, Mild. Low: 51°

High temperatures will stay slightly above average topping out in the low to mid 80's between Friday and Tuesday.

Sunshine will continue through that time as well with no good chance of rain.

Our next chance of rain will sneak in on Wednesday and Thursday. Most of the rain will light just drizzle.

Temperatures will also take a hit during this time. Highs on both Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 70's while Friday will be in the upper 60's.

