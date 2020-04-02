Sunny and breezy today

TUCSON - Sunny and breezy day ahead with gusts between 25-30 MPH, otherwise, expect tons of sunshine with highs back in the 70s and 80s!

Today: Warm and breezy with tons of sunshine! High: 84°

Warm and breezy with tons of sunshine! High: 84° Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 52°

Clear and cool. Low: 52° Tomorrow: Tons of sunshine and warm! High: 84°

Tons of sunshine today with highs back in the 70s and 80s. The ONLY issue with today's forecast will the wind. It will be breezy with gusts between 25 and 30 MPH. The strongest gusts will be near the Arizona/New Mexico border. Other than that, it will be a beautiful day.

Sunshine sticks around and we'll remain above average through the weekend with some changes early next week! Our next opportunity for showers will be next Wednesday with near average temperatures as well. More details to come as we get closer!

